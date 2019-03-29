Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Novocure worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 200,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $8,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,798,345.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,375,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 3,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,726. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

