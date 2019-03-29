NovaGold Resources (NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of NG opened at $4.18 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 18,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $74,302.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 604,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,611.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 22,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $98,249.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 608,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $172,855.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.