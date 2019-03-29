Northern Trust Corp Has $28.52 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 424,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,741,000 after acquiring an additional 205,481 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $683.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

