Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,230 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of RingCentral worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 329,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RingCentral by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $107.49 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,687.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 32,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $3,453,724.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,776,798.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $3,232,177.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,067,764 in the last three months. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,230 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/northern-trust-corp-buys-5230-shares-of-ringcentral-inc-rng.html.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.