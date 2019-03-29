Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 5,881,646 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,881,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,523,000 after purchasing an additional 263,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,575,000 after acquiring an additional 342,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AMP traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.82. 4,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,328. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

