Norges Bank Invests $825.60 Million in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,854,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,602,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Accenture as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $510,634.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,942.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.28.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 459,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,489. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

