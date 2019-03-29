Norges Bank Invests $490.83 Million in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,921,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,827,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,238,614 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $425,370,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after buying an additional 1,331,005 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $159,783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,108,000 after buying an additional 763,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

SPG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.95. 6,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,354. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

