Norges Bank Invests $422.23 Million in Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,144,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.10.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,650. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $260.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

