Nord/LB Analysts Give Uniper (UN01) a €25.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.90 ($30.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.85 ($27.74).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €26.54 ($30.86) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.49. Uniper has a twelve month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a twelve month high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

