Nomura Begins Coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

