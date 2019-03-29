Niobio Cash Market Cap Tops $247,927.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $247,927.00 and $458.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 121,963,678 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

