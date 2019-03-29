Nike (NKE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.81

Press coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of -2.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Nike’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Rowe raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NYSE NKE opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at $126,276,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

