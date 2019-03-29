Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 124,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $99,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 1,493.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 271,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 254,171 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 726,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 450,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

NEP opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.88). Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

