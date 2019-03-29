News (NWS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NWS stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. News has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.80.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $13,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of News by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 574,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 753.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of News by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

