New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,700 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIMT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $80.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

