New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNR. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

SNR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 190,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,034. The company has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.99. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 75,607 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 107,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 369,698 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

