New Residential Investment (NRZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nomura began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.00 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

