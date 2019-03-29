New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

New Residential Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

NRZ stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.11. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

