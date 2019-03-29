New Mountain Finance (NMFC) and Stans Energy (HREEF) Financial Comparison

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 31.26% 10.33% 4.58% Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Stans Energy does not pay a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Mountain Finance and Stans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stans Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Stans Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $231.46 million 4.75 $72.35 million $1.38 9.91 Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Stans Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services. It also provides financing primarily in the form of debt, mezzanine, and also considers equity interest. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

