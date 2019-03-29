New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 92,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.68 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/new-mountain-finance-corp-nmfc-position-increased-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.