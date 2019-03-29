New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. New Media Investment Group has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 2.73%. New Media Investment Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,590,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 387,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

