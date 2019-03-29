New Concept Energy (GBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,377,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,195% from the previous session’s volume of 427,899 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 1.38% of New Concept Energy worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

