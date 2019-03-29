New Age Beverages (NBEV) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.