Neurotrope (NTRP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Neurotrope in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NTRP opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Neurotrope has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurotrope by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

