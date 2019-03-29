NetGear (NTGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. NetGear has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.83.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $431,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 206,590 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $73,859.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,472.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,737. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the third quarter worth about $58,328,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 39.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,566,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,771,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

