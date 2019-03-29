Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “. We hosted two days of meetings with NEO’s CEO Jerry McLaughlin and CFO Richard Eisenstadt. The takeaways from these meetings underscore our OW rating and 12-month PT of $20 for NEOS stock. These meetings increased our confidence that NEOS’s restructuring plan to optimize value over volume in ADHD, and expand its pipeline are both underappreciated. Therefore, continued success with the sales of its key ADHD drugs (Adzenys ER), as well as pipeline advancements (NT-0400 and NT-0502), should drive upwards earnings revisions to levels not reflected in the consensus and move NEOS’s stock higher.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

NEOS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 103.38% and a negative return on equity of 47,436.69%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 165,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193,500 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,747.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,210,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 136.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 831,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 479,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

