NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report sales of $80.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $68.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $355.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $360.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $407.52 million, with estimates ranging from $393.30 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NPTN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 1,093,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,350. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

