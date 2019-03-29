Nectar (NEC) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $25.30 million and $352.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00007544 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042058 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015884 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00161876 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000469 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

