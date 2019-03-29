Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) VP James R. Hazlett Sells 2,000 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $17.29 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.13 and a beta of 1.35.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.
