Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,447 Shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,136,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 385,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,596,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,056,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 147,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 38,392 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $104,042.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 580,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,691.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 234,874 shares of company stock worth $533,461 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVEO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $345.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.19.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

