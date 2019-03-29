National Pension Service Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

