National Pension Service Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 193,869 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

NYSE CMA opened at $73.10 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

