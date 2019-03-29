National Pension Service Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

National Pension Service lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE MGM opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,841.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

