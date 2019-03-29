National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $57,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NOV stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.25, a PEG ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

