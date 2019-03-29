Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 952,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,746,000 after buying an additional 340,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,396,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,114,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

