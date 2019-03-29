NantHealth (NH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31), Morningstar.com reports. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 116.23% and a negative net margin of 185.22%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

NASDAQ:NH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 8,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,969. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 646,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

