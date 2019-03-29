Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of NANX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/nanophase-technologies-nanx-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.