Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 30,700 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,207,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,688.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,451,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 582,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

