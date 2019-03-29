Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 227,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $86.21.

WARNING: “Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,822 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/mutual-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-2822-ishares-russell-top-200-growth-etf-iwy.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.