Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,493 Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period.

In other Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam sold 186,825 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $526,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CIK stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

