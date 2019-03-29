Musicoin (MUSIC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Musicoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $12,733.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Musicoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.03444184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin (CRYPTO:MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,452,752,086 coins. The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin . Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org . The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

