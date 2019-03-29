Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $844,000 in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,443,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,609 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 92.44% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

