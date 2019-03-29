Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 9,170 Insperity Inc (NSP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.22 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $3,755,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 720,698 shares in the company, valued at $90,224,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 55,834 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,983,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,289.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock worth $15,871,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

