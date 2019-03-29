Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $101,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $115,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/mueller-water-products-inc-mwa-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.