Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $101,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $115,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MWA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.
Mueller Water Products Company Profile
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.
