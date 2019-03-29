MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $436,566.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,631.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $96,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,980 shares in the company, valued at $820,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $1,635,422. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.15. 26,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

