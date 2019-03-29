Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) in a report published on Tuesday.

Moss Bros Group stock opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and a P/E ratio of 72.33. Moss Bros Group has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 56.80 ($0.74).

Get Moss Bros Group alerts:

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Moss Bros Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moss Bros Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.