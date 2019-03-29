Mosaic (MOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 182,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 666,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,621,000 after buying an additional 2,385,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

