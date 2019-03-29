Morgan Stanley Upgrades New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $81.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.64 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie set a $75.00 price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $86.27 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $597.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

