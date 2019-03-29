Morgan Stanley Trims Alcoa (AA) Target Price to $35.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

AA opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,593,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,183,000 after buying an additional 4,459,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,197,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $210,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after buying an additional 393,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 191.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after buying an additional 1,403,132 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

