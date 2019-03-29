Morgan Stanley Cuts Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target to $54.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a buy prgo rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.67.

PRGO stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,574.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

